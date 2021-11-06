Warren City Schools holding COVID-19 vaccine clinic for students

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren City Schools Superintendent Steve Chiaro announced Friday that the district, in partnership with Akron Children’s Hospital, will be facilitating a COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic for students ages 5 to 18.

Vaccines will be administered from 3 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10 at Warren G. Harding High School.

Families, through email addresses they provided to the school district, received information on Friday about the clinic and the forms that must be completed in advance.

Information has also been posted to the district’s website.