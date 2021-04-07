Warren City Health District hosting walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Warren City Health District is holding a free, walk-in COVID-19 clinic for those ages 18 and older.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 14 at 258 E. Market St. No registration is required.

The one-dose vaccine will be given.

Those attending should bring an ID which verifies their name and age.

Facial coverings are required, and temperature checks will be done prior to the vaccines being given. Those attending should consider wearing a shirt that gives easy access to their upper arms.

Consent forms can be completed in advance at www.warren.org.

For more information, call 330-841-2596 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 3 p.m.