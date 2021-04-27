Warren brings ‘the force’ to Star Wars vaccine event

The clinic is scheduled for May 4

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – From a galaxy not so far away, those wanting a COVID-19 vaccine can get one and also celebrate Star Wars Day all at the same time.

In honor of “May the 4th Be With You,” the Warren City Health District is holding a free Star Wars-themed COVID-19 vaccine clinic using the two-dose Moderna vaccine.

The clinic is scheduled for May 4 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Packard Music Hall, 1703 Mahoning Ave. NW, Warren.

Those getting the vaccine that day will return June 1 from 9 a.m to 12 p.m. at the same location to receive the second dose.

Those who received the first dose of the vaccine on April 6 (in the 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. time slot) will return on May 4 at Packard Music Hall between 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to receive the second dose.

Those attending are welcome to dress in Star Wars attire in recognition of Star Wars Day, “May the 4th Be With You.”

Those with the best attire will have a chance to win a gift card. Goodie bags will also be given out.

Facial coverings must be worn and temperature checks will be done prior to receiving the vaccine.

Consent forms can be completed in advance by visiting www.warren.org. Online registration is also available for those needing a first dose at gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov.

For more information or help with registration, call 330-841-2596 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.