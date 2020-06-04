Warren banquet hall reopens under new reception guidelines

Although weddings have been exempt from Gov. DeWine's orders, receptions have been limited

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – DiVieste Banquet Centre in Warren is open for business. As of June 1, Ohio banquet halls have been given the green light to start up again.

DiVieste has made safety changes for guests. The facility is large and can meet Gov. Mike DeWine’s recommendations.

Both banquet rooms have tables spaced six feet apart.

The hall is requiring all receptions have assigned seating to keep families together.

There are also hand sanitizing stations throughout the facility.

Staff members will be wearing masks and serving from food station tables.

“Fortunately, we are established, we have been here a long time, we can weather the storm,” Joseph DiVieste said. “That’s not to say it hasn’t been devastating, not just for us, but for anybody in this industry. It’s your livelihood and you’re stopped for four months.”

Banquet halls have to follow similar guidelines to restaurants and events must be limited to 300 guests or fewer.