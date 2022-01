WARREN, Ohio (WKBN)- There’s been a change of plans for the W.D. Packard Band.

Their scheduled concert has been cancelled.

The band was scheduled to perform their “Horns-A- Plenty” concert at 3 p.m. Sunday afternoon at Packard Music Hall.



However, the band’s executive director said the cancellation was due to COVID-19.



A make-up date has not been yet been determined.