Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic being held in Greenville for Mercer, Crawford County residents

GREENVILLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Walberg Family Pharmacies posted on its Facebook page that it is accepting walk-in patients for its COVID-19 vaccine clinic today (Saturday, Feb. 20).

Residents of Mercer and Crawford counties are eligible, as long as they’re eligible under the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s Phase 1A plan. That includes those ages 65 and older, healthcare workers and those with specific health conditions.

The walk-in clinic is from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Greenville High School, according to the post.

This is the first dose Pfizer vaccine and not the second dose of the Moderna vaccine.

Registration will take place on site at the school, located at 9 Donation Rd. in Greenville, Pa.