Virus testing ‘strike teams’ to fan out across Pennsylvania

Health officials are anticipating a post-Thanksgiving surge in new cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Regional “strike teams” will fan out across Pennsylvania over the next 12 weeks in a bid to improve the state’s coronavirus testing efforts.

The Department of Health is expanding an existing contract with AMI Expeditionary Healthcare, which will dedicate five virus testing teams to the new effort.

Each week, the teams will operate temporary testing sites in counties identified as virus hot spots, eventually making it to every Pennsylvania county that doesn’t have its own health department.

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday the goal is to make sure that “everyone who needs a test in Pennsylvania can get one.”