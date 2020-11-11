Virus outbreak in Boardman Fire Dept. impacting role in medical calls

Firefighters are no longer able to respond to medical calls unless ambulance crews need them in emergencies

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – As Covid-19 cases continue to climb, the virus is now affecting the operations of the Boardman Fire Department.

Firefighters are no longer able to respond to medical calls unless ambulance crews need them in emergencies.

Township Administrator Jason Loree said 12 firefighters have now tested positive for COVID-19. That’s up from seven earlier this week, with another 14 being quarantined.

At this point, all three of Boardman’s fire stations remain open, but Loree says that could change from day to day.

