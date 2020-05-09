Virus has killed 500 Ohio nursing home residents in 3 weeks

That’s nearly double the total reported for the previous two weeks

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — The toll from the coronavirus inside Ohio’s nursing homes continues to climb.

The state’s health department says close to 500 residents of long-term care centers have died in the past three weeks. That’s nearly double the total reported for the previous two weeks.

The Ohio Department of Health says the increase in deaths could be attributed to a significant jump or a backlog of cases being added this past week.

Seven counties across the state have seen more than 30 deaths at long-term care centers since mid-April.

Toledo and Lucas County reported the most, with 65 nursing home deaths.

Locally, 76 residents of long-term care facilities have died. The Ohio Department of Health broke down the COVID-19 cases in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties’ nursing homes here.