Ohio Secretary of State moves some polling locations due to coronavirus concerns

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – Amid concerns of the growing number of reported COVID-19 cases in Ohio, Governor Mike Dewine has already announced some guidance for the March 17 primary election.

All polling locations that are in nursing homes will now have to be moved. That is just one directive that is coming out of Columbus after it was announced Monday that Ohio has three confirmed cases of coronavirus infections and five others are under investigation.

That affects about 125 polling locations. The state is identifying new locations for those voters.

The state will continue to use schools as polling locations.

The state launched a new website to keep people up to date on those changes.

In the meantime, elections officials are encouraging people to vote early with absentee ballots.

Poll workers will also be disinfecting items at polling locations.

Dewine declared a state of emergency Monday which gives the Ohio Department of Health the ability to issue guidelines for private businesses regarding work and travel restrictions, if necessary.

For more information about the coronavirus and COVID-19 in Ohio go to the Ohio Department of Health website.

