COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Vineyards at Pine Lake in Columbiana announced on its Facebook page that it will be closed through the month of December.

The reason is the rising number of COVID-19 cases not only in our area, but across the state.

They are concerned about their employees and customers.

Customers can still order wine delivery, holiday baskets and giftcards during this time.

The Vineyards plans to reopen on Jan. 1, 2021.