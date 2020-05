Two of the 910th's C-130H Hercules aircraft will fly over three Valley hospitals on Monday

(WKBN) – On Monday, the 910th Airlift Wing out of Vienna will launch what it’s calling “Hercs Over America.”

It’s a salute to the thousands of Valley health care workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

Two of the 910th’s C-130H Hercules aircraft will fly over St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, along with St. Elizabeth hospitals in Youngstown and Boardman.

The flyover is part of the Airlift Wing’s regular training mission.