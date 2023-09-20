(WKBN) – Senator JD Vance continued pushing his Freedom to Breathe Act on Capitol Hill.

Vance held a press conference Wednesday on his proposed legislation.

The bill would ban any federal official, including the president, from issuing mask mandates for domestic air travel, public transit systems or schools.

“We introduced this legislation to stop the federal government from reimposing mask mandates in part because I see this gnawing hysteria starting creep back into the country,” Vance said.

As of now, there hasn’t been any sign that anyone in federal or state leadership is considering mask requirements or widespread restrictions regarding COVID-19.