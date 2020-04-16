Valley tech company using 3D printers to personalize face shields for loved ones

You can choose who gets them or Advanced Methods in Innovation will donate them to essential organizations

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sharing a personal message while we battle COVID-19. Many people want to be involved, and one local business is making sure you can too.

The 3D printers are busy at Advanced Methods in Innovation (AMI). They’re making special face shields with personalized messages on the visor. For example, one says, “Thank You, From Your Friends At Fireline.”

“We thought what a great opportunity for individuals to convey that message of support to those critical workers. We appreciate what you’re doing,” said AMI worker Julie Michael Smith.

Because 3D printing is adaptable, it makes the personalization and customization really quick and easy, like, “The Scotts Say Thanks To An American Hero.”

One New York woman bought some for her grandson who’s a first responder.

“She just wanted to put a shield that says, ‘Your Grandma Loves You. Keep Safe.’ That’s what this is about. It’s very personal,” said AMI chairman Jack Scott.

You can buy the shields and choose who gets them or AMI will donate them to essential organizations. They are very durable face shields.

“They can be reused multiple times, they can be decontaminated. It’s there to be used,” Scott said.

AMI can print 1,500 face shields a week. The messages can be 50 characters.

The beauty of these shields is that they bring the human aspect alive, connecting people in this crisis.

“Sometimes just having that extra bit of encouragement is knowing that people are thinking of you, supporting you, appreciate your efforts, really can make all the difference in the world,” Smith said.

You can buy four shields for $25 and add the message you like. Just contact Smith at jmsmith@inventorcloud.net for more information.