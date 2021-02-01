Valley teachers begin COVID-19 vaccinations

Monday, some teachers and staff in Youngstown received their first doses

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Another week, another group of people ready to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Locally, Most districts won’t start vaccinating until the middle of the week, but some private schools in Youngstown already got the ball rolling.

The Youngstown City Health District is in charge of vaccinating the private schools in the city.

On Monday, 71 employees were vaccinated at Potential Development and 33 at St. Christine’s.

“We have two to four different schools a day. By Friday, we’ll be done with all our schools. It totals to about 418 people that we’ll be doing,” said Youngstown City Heath Commissioner Erin Bishop.

Bishop says about 75 to 80 percent of staff want the vaccine. One of them is Amy Savich, who has been a kindergarten teacher at St. Christine’s for 20 years.

“I’m feeling great. The needle was a little bigger than I expected, but I did not feel a thing,” Savich said. “We’re frontline workers. We’re trying to keep the kids. They need to be in school. They need that one on one interaction.”

Bishop says so far, everything has been running smoothly, even when Monday’s snowstorm canceled classes.

“It was so gracious of the teachers at both Potential as well as St. Christine’s that they came out on their snow day to come and be vaccinated,” she said.

Bishop says it helps them immensely because things are still on schedule.

Youngstown City Health will wrap up the first round of doses on Friday. Second doses will be given starting March 1.