Valley surgery schedules see few adjustments

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – While some hospitals in Northeast Ohio and Western Pennsylvania have made adjustments to surgery schedules because of COVID-19, at this point, Valley hospitals have not been largely impacted.

WJW Fox 8 is reporting that the Cleveland Clinic, MetroHealth and University Hospitals have postponed some surgeries due to the COVID-19 surge.

Locally, hospitals are operating unchanged with a few exceptions. Mercy Health and Steward Health said at this time they are not adjusting any scheduled surgeries.

Salem Regional Medical Center said that since Nov. 15, they have been limiting procedures that require an inpatient stay to those that are “urgent or emergent due to the scarcity of hospital beds throughout our region.” There has been no change in outpatient procedures.

Mercy Health announced Thursday that they are moving forward with a vaccine mandate for all employees, saying that the mandate keeps patients and workers safe and lessens the likelihood of severe illness.

Some employees responded to the update with dismay. One nurse with 17 years on the job said she has filed for a religious exemption.