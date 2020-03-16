Valley schools offering meals to students during shutdown

Boardman schools and other districts are offering meals to students while classes are canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman schools and other districts are offering meals to students while classes are canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Boardman schools are offering a drive-thru service.

The meal distribution is scheduled for Monday, March 16 at noon for children ages 1 through 18.

The two distribution sites are West Boulevard Elementary, 6125 West Blvd, and Robinwood Lane Elementary, 835 Indianola Ave.

Any Boardman student can come to either location Monday to pick up 10 free meals which includes five breakfasts and five lunches for the week.

While children, ages 1-18 are eligible, each child must be present to receive the meals.

Food will be distributed until 1 p.m. or while supplies last. If you have any questions, please call the food service department at 330-726-3410.

East Palestine Schools will be handing out breakfast and lunch as well starting Tuesday.

The distribution will be from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the middle school, Centenary methodist church, Unity fire station, and Negley Church.

Those are just some of the schools that are helping. If you’re unsure or need assistance, call your local school district.