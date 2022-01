SALINEVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – Southern Local School District announced on its website that the district will be reviewing its mask mandate that is in place for students and staff.

As of Monday, masks have been required for students and staff. The mandate will be in effect until Friday, January 7.

According to the district, the policy will be evaluated weekly.

Southern Local Superintendent Tom Cunningham said the decision was made to help keep staff and students safe and in school.