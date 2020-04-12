Valley restaurants prepare meals for those stuck at home on Easter

They wanted to make having a nice meal easier for everyone during this time

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – This Easter Sunday might have been a little different, but two Valley businesses made sure people didn’t go hungry while still following social distancing guidelines.

Valley restaurants and caterers had to get creative this Easter, changing their typical Easter meals to help people feed their families while they stay home.

Jeffrey Chrystal Catering had a line starting at 10:30 a.m. and smokers getting the food cooked just right.

“This way it’s a lot easier for the people to pick up. It will be ready and they put it in their oven,” said Chef Jeffrey Chrystal.

Down the street at Kravitz Deli, Jack Kravitz and his team prepared 65 orders.

They wanted to make having a nice meal easier for everyone during this time, but even creating the menu plans were challenged by the virus.

“We were planning on doing asparagus for the vegetable and our distributor is out or asparagus, so we had to do green beans, but you do what you can do,” said Kravitz.

Both Chrystal and Kravitz got the meals out to those who ordered, but they also took the time to remember those who couldn’t come get meals or might have a tough time paying for one.

“Yesterday, we had a group of business men stop by and they bought 630 or 650 meals and they distributed to the high rises for the people that are shut in, so they had meals today. Another group brought meals to the hospitals,” Chrystal said. “They’re the first responders. They’re on the front lines. It’s harder than us people out here. Not that I don’t consider our food service people to be front line people, but they’re right there with sick people, taking care of them, and we really appreciate it.”