Valley restaurants excited to open outdoor patios next week

(WKBN) – Local restaurants are excited and ready to get back to normal services. With warmer weather just around the corner, the best time for outdoor dining is coming as restrictions are soon to be lifted.

“We’re getting excited to see everybody open the patio back up,” said Wayla Agee, manager at El Cowboy Tex Mex Grill and Saloon in Austintown. “We have a spacious patio.”

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said restaurants’ outdoor patios can reopen with strict guidelines next Friday.

They’re preparing now for semi-normal services.

“It’s going to be hard,” Agee said. “No one has been in this situation ever, so we really don’t know. We don’t have anything to go by so we’re just going to make sure we follow the state guidelines and go from there.”

“I’m going to follow the guidelines of the governor,” said John Rudy, owner of Magic Tree Pub and Eatery in Boardman. “Anything they need us to do, we’re going to do. I’ve got to see if it’s going to be worth it for us to even do it financially and employee-wise, but we’re going to make a plan that fits us at Magic Tree.”

Rudy said while things seem to be going in the right direction, some questions are still unanswered.

“As an owner, something I’ve been wanting was answers, dates and deadlines. I’m still not sure if we’re going to open on the 15th. We’re still doing remodeling work.”

Agee said this is the moment she’s been waiting for because it’s been challenging to not engage with her customers.

“Oh, you miss everyone just because everyone comes in and they become like family to you. So not being able to see them is tough, or just being able to see them from carryout like, ‘Hi!’ It becomes really hard.”

Agee said she is expecting a huge turnout when outdoor dining is available again and she hopes to see everyone there.