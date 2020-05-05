Valley nurses shown appreciation for hard work fighting COVID-19

Members of the District 3 Ohio Nurses Association stopped by Hillside Hospital to distribute letters of thanks

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – This week, nurses in the Valley are sharing their love and appreciation for nurses on the frontlines of COVID-19.

On Tuesday, members of the District 3 Ohio Nurses Association stopped by Hillside Hospital to distribute letters of thanks.

The idea came after they had to cancel its annual banquet this weekend.

“We wanted to celebrate our nurses,” said group president Jeannie Mulichak. “We’re so proud of them on the frontlines working every day so hard in such a difficult situation. They’re doing everything they can, they’re working the best they can with the least amount resources that they’re provided.”

The nurses will continue their journey Wednesday as they hand out gift baskets at Salem Regional Medical Center.