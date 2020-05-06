Valley nurses discuss what it’s like to work during global pandemic

One nurse even made the decision to have his children stay with family until he's in the clear

(WKBN) – Wednesday is National Nurses Day and this year, more than ever, nurses are being honored and remembered. We talked with nurses at Mercy Health’s three area hospitals about what their jobs have been like lately.

Emmaleigh Schrader works in the emergency room at St. Joseph Warren, Mary Beth Crozier in the intensive care unit at St. Elizabeth Youngstown and Christopher Bachelder in an intermediate unit at St. Elizabeth Boardman.

“It’s been a lot of adapting, a lot of changing, being flexible and striving to find new ways to do our jobs effectively,” Bachelder said.

“It’s just been constant change, adapting to the situation at hand, collaboration between all entities,” Crozier said.

“We come into work every day not knowing what we’re going to see. So as nurses, we’re really good at adapting and overcoming things,” Schrader said.

Schrader and Crozier said they still go home to their families, taking all precautions to keep them safe. Bachelder has decided his children should stay with family.

“Because you don’t know what you might have been exposed to, even if you feel like you’ve been safe,” Bachelder said.

With no visitors allowed, nurses have also become the direct link between coronavirus patients and their families.

“We are fortunate enough that we have a Zoom, much like we’re doing now, that we can connect those families with the patients that are here,” Schrader said.

“We make a plan to where the nurse actually calls the family and gives them updates,” Crozier said.

Nurses nowadays have also been added the title of “heroes.” These three nurses are grateful for the acknowledgment they’re being given.

“Everybody’s expressed a lot of gratitude and I feel like I’m just trying to live up to that,” Bachelder said.

“The amount of support that we’re getting is, you know, we’re so blessed to have the community behind us,” Schrader said.

“It’s nice to have the community support, the outpouring of gifts and things to help us get through each day has been so gracious. Words can’t even describe it,” Crozier said.