Valley joins D.C. in remembrance of COVID-19 victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – People joined in the observance of COVID-19 victims in the Valley as a memorial was going on in Washington, D.C.

Homeowners were encouraged to turn on their porch lights in remembrance of those who died from COVID-19.

The Catholic Diocese of Youngstown encouraged member churches to ring their bells, and county buildings were lit to honor the victims.

Organizers say the event is a chance to come together and remember those lost in the pandemic.

“This is no needed. To come together as a nation and really we haven’t had that moment to come together and really remember and honor all of the victims,” said volunteer Karen Zehr.

Over 24 million people have contracted COVID-19 and 400,000 have died from the virus.