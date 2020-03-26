Valley JoAnn Fabrics stores giving away mask kits to then donate to health workers

All you need to do is pick up a kit from a store, make it, then return it for JoAnn Fabrics to distribute

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – JoAnn Fabrics is providing a way for everyone to help those on the front lines of the COVID-19 outbreak.

The crafting chain has been giving away kits to the public since last Friday so they can make masks for doctors, nurses and first responders.

The stores will then take back the completed masks to give out to those who need them the most.

The manager of the JoAnn Fabrics in Niles says anyone can pitch in and help.

“If they don’t have somebody immediately to donate to, we will take care of that for them. Bring them back in. If you need more kits at that time, as long as we have the fabric, we’ll keep going,” said Carie Canfield.

Canfield said her store is currently out of the elastic material needed for the straps but is expecting more in the next couple of days.

All JoAnn locations in the Valley are participating, including the stories in Boardman and Hermitage.