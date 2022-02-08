EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN)- A new visitation policy will be in place Wednesday, February 9 for those who visit patients at East Liverpool City Hospital (ELCH).
The hospital announced on its Facebook page that each patient will be able to have one visitor per day.
ELCH has listed the following protocols:
- Only Emergency Department patients must enter through the Emergency Department entrance. All other patients must enter facility through the main lobby.
- Visitor must remain in patient room at all times.
- Masks must be worn at all times while on Campus
- Social distancing must be adhered to at all times while on campus