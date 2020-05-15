Valley group wants to help community with past-due bills

Protestant Family Services wants to help people with past-due bills, including utility services, mortgages and rent

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you are behind on your bills, a group in Youngstown wants to do what they can to help.

Protestant Family Services of the Greater Youngstown Area wants to help people with past-due bills, including utility services, mortgages and rent.

They also want to help with any life-sustaining medications.

If you need help, you can call their office at 330-746-4600. Calls will be taken Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, visit the Protestant Family Services website.