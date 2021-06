YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – If you get a COVID vaccine, you could get a free round of golf.

Henry Stambaugh Golf Course in Youngstown is hosting a vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available.

Anyone who gets the vaccine can golf for free. They’ll also be entered into a drawing for a free membership for 2022.