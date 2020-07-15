Valley districts’ back-to-school plans for fall 2020

**This list will be updated as information changes and districts finalize back-to-school plans.

MAHONING COUNTY

Mahoning County Career & Technical Center

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 24

Classes: Three options — return fully to in-person instruction, online learning (this will only be implemented if mandated) or a combination of both.

Safety precautions: Social distancing to the fullest extent possible where required or recommended.

West Branch Local Schools

First day of school: Wednesday, Sept. 9

Classes: The district is using a color-coded chart to determine level of coronavirus threat. That threat level will determine whether students will return to in-person learning, online learning or a combination of both. If a student can’t return to in-person learning, the district will make a full-time at-home learning option available.

Safety precautions: Masks required for staff members and students in grades 3-12, all students who ride buses are required to wear masks, daily temperature and symptom checks for staff members and students, sanitizing, changes to the cafeteria, nonessential visitors not permitted.

Youngstown City Schools

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 31

Classes: Online only. The district has a plan to get every student a device to do schoolwork at home. This plan could adjust throughout the year, based on Ohio’s coronavirus numbers. School leaders are also asking parents to let them know if they have internet access at home.

TRUMBULL COUNTY

Howland Local Schools

First day of school: Tuesday, Sept. 8

Classes: In-person if health conditions improve before the start of school. If not, there will be a hybrid learning model. Students would be divided into two groups — one group would attend school Mondays and Thursdays, with remote learning on Tuesdays and Fridays; the other group would attend school Tuesdays and Fridays, with remote learning Mondays and Thursdays. Wednesdays would be used for additional remote learning online, as well as teacher office hours and family engagement opportunities. The district is working to develop an independent online learning option for students who will not be able to return to in-person learning. If you have questions, you can submit them online.

Maplewood Schools

First day of school: Thursday, Aug. 20

Classes: The district is planning on a hybrid model, which will include face-to-face instruction as well as remote learning. Exact details will be released later.

Safety precautions: Face coverings are required, personal hygiene, daily health assessments, environmental cleanliness and social distancing.

Niles City Schools

First day of school: Monday, Aug. 31 (Tuesday, Sept. 8 for kindergarten)

Classes: Students will be divided into two groups. Group A will attend school Mondays and Wednesdays, while Group B will attend school Tuesdays and Thursdays. When students are not in school, they will have assignments to complete at home. Fridays will be for deep cleaning.

Safety precautions: Students will be kept six feet apart in classrooms. The average classroom can house 9-12 students under this requirement. Students are required to wear face coverings on the school bus. They will also be required to sanitize their hands when they board the bus. Students will be asked to wear a mask during different times throughout the school day. Daily cleaning throughout the buildings.

**If any family does not believe their child can begin on this blended learning model, please contact your child’s school building as soon as possible to discuss options for your child.

Warren City Schools

First day of school:

Classes: In-person five days a week for all students as long as there is no order to close the buildings and health conditions are good. If the schools have to close because of health order or conditions, the district will have online, remote learning for all students. Another option under consideration is for students to be split into two groups, with students in one group attending school Mondays and Tuesdays and students in the other group attending school Thursdays and Fridays. Wednesdays would be a remote learning day for all students and would be used to sanitize and clean the buildings before the next group comes in. The district would be willing to provide technology and online connectivity, if needed, so students can work at home. The district is working on an online option for parents who don’t feel comfortable sending their child back to school.

Safety precautions: Daily temperature-taking as students enter school each morning. Children should be prepared to wear a face covering, as this may be mandated. The district plans on maintaining six feet of social distance between children to the best of its ability.