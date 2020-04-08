Valley congressman joins effort to provide money for local communities in coronavirus relief act

The bill would direct money to communities with less than 500,000 people

Washington D.C. (WKBN) – Valley Congressman Tim Ryan, D-13th District, co-sponsored a bill that would give money to communities that would not directly receive funds from the Coronavius Aid, Relief and Economic Securit Act (CARES), signed in to law March 27 by President Donald Trump.

CARES provides $150 billion in stabilization funds for states and larger communities but capped localities able to receive direct support at those with populations over 500,000, which would exclude areas such as Youngstown, Akron and Warren, and other communities, Ryan said.

This is a virus that does not discriminate. Communities both big and small have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It is critical that every community receives the direct stabilization funds that they need to address this public health crisis and recover economically when we are on the other side. I am proud to join cosponsor this important legislation to get all our communities, regardless of size, the support they so desperately need. Rep. Time Ryan, 13th District

See the bill text here.

Individual states could decide where to disperse funds received from CARES.