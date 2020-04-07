Valley congressman demands airlines provide cash refunds, not credits

Tim Ryan said his office has been getting letters and phone calls from travelers upset with refund policies

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan sent a letter to the CEOs of major airlines in the U.S. Monday, calling on them to ensure their companies are following the law and providing cash refunds to travelers on canceled flights — not just credits.

Just a few weeks ago, Congress passed the CARES ACT, which provided the airline industry with a $25 billion bailout.

Ryan said his office has been getting letters and phone calls from travelers who are upset with the refund policies of the airline industry during this unprecedented time. They also complained airlines are not following the Department of Transportation’s Contract of Carriage, which requires them to provide cash refunds for flights they’ve canceled.

“As you may be aware, the ongoing pandemic is placing enormous financial strain on millions of Americans and families need cash to pay for essentials such as food, housing and medical care,” Ryan said. “In light of this pressing need, the Department of Transportation rules and the unprecedented $25 billion bailout that the airline industry just received from Congress, I believe your company has both moral and legal responsibilities to provide real refunds to customers, not just travel vouchers.”

The airlines receiving the letter include: