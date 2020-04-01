Valley congressman calls for national stay-at-home order

Rep. Tim Ryan said we need to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home as much as possible

(WKBN) – Congressman Tim Ryan is disappointed that Mahoning County leads Ohio in the number of COVID-19 deaths. He thinks the stay-at-home order needs to be taken a step further.

Ryan is encouraging people to stay home to help stop the spread of the virus.

“We need a national stay-at-home order,” he said. “I want the president to issue a national stay-at-home order. The idea that Florida, and Mississippi and some of these other states are not doing this is insane to me.”

Florida just recently issued a stay-at-home order.

Ryan said we need to take COVID-19 seriously and stay home as much as possible.