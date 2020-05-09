Valley car sales take big hit during first full month with COVID-19 restrictions

The numbers show that April sales were down 57% compared to April 2019

(WKBN) – Auto sales around Youngstown took a big hit last month — the first full month with COVID-19 restrictions.

New numbers were released on Thursday, May 7, by the Greater Cleveland Automobile Dealers Association.

The numbers show that April sales in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties combined were down 57% compared to April 2019.

Year to date, sales are down 19% between new and used vehicles.

Taylor Kia of Boardman sold the area’s most vehicles in April at 171. Last April, Taylor Kia sold 284.