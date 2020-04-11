Valley business owners come together to donate meals

The meals were prepared by Jeff Chrystal Catering and 17 senior housing complexes in Mahoning County received them

MAHONING CO., (WKBN) – Valley business owners came together to donate 650 Easter Meals Saturday.

The meals went to seniors who cannot leave their homes.

Many cannot see their families because of coronavirus.

The meals were prepared by Jeff Chrystal Catering and 17 senior housing complexes in Mahoning County received them.

“People are struggling and they have a lot of anxiety and a lot of uneasiness in life, and when you think about Easter, you think about family and you think about food. And we can’t do the family part, but we can do the food part,” said Attorney Joe Schiavoni.

Mahoning-Youngstown Community Action Partnership coordinated the deliveries.

“It’s a collaborative effort, all of us working together, all of us knowing that we all need to do our part during these troubled times just to bring a little smile and a little sunshine into people’s lives,” said Shelia Triplett, Executive Director of MYCAP.

Many Valley churches will also still hold Easter services virtually.