Vaccines do double duty for kids with disabilities

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A new wrinkle has been ironed out to getting the vaccine to children serviced by the Mahoning County Board of Development Disabilities.

A clinic was held Monday in Austintown for young people to get vaccinated.

Akron Children’s Hospital provided doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which can be given to children as young as age 16.

In previous MCBDD clinics, only the Moderna vaccine was available for adults. This opened a whole new level of protection for the kids.

“The Pfizer vaccine can be used for youth as young as 16, so just making sure that everybody that can get the vaccine and wants it that we’re unable to make sure those community members can get the vaccine,” said Emily Martinez, a spokesperson for the Mahoning County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

Monday, was the fist dose for the teens. The second dose will be delivered in three weeks.