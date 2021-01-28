Vaccine wait times reduced drastically at Trumbull County Fairgrounds clinic

It's an improvement compared to last week they credit to teamwork and help from community volunteers

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – A week ago, a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Trumbull County left people waiting in their cars for hours at the fairgrounds. Thankfully on Thursday, that wasn’t the case.

What a difference a week makes.

“Knock on wood, it’s going good,” said Kris Wilster, with the Trumbull County Combined Health District.

It was just last week that people were waiting in line for hours to receive their COVID-19 vaccinations for the first vaccination clinic at the Trumbull County Fairgrounds.

This time, people were driving right through. It’s an improvement they credit to teamwork and help from community volunteers.

Mae Kroner, of Brookfield: “Expected to wait for two or three hours.”

Reporter Nadine Grimley: “What do you think of the wait time?”

Kroner: “It’s wonderful, don’t have to wait now.”

In an effort to reduce wait times, officials added two more lanes by putting up two tents outside.

“We made some adjustments over the last time and we got the people moving through a lot faster today,” Wilster said.

Organizers also made additional changes, including having people fill out their own registration forms and doubling the number of vaccinators. This allowed seven cars of people to go through the distribution point each minute instead of just three.

“It’s gonna help when we have to give first vaccinations and second vaccinations because in three weeks or the next seven days we have to start on second vaccinations. So we’re still gonna get our first vaccinations and have to deal with second vaccinations at the same time,” said Bazetta Fire Chief Dennis Lewis.

The county’s goal is to vaccinate 800 people every four hours moving forward.