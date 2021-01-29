COVID-19 vaccine schedule for Ohio schools announced

The vaccine schedule is for all K-12 and career-tech schools in the state

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The COVID-19 vaccine schedule for Ohio’s public and private schools was announced Friday.

The schedule keeps with Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s goal of returning to in-person learning either full-time or in a hybrid model by March 1.

DeWine said the scheduling is simple and will allow for staff to be vaccinated within seven days of their assigned vaccination start date.

“Vaccine is incredibly scarce, and we simply don’t have enough to vaccinate everyone at the same time. Therefore, this will be a rolling process, just like it has been during other vaccination phases, with a goal of administering all first doses by March 1,” said Governor DeWine. “This rollout schedule is a heavy logistical lift that aims to ensure the maximum number of people can be vaccinated in the shortest amount of time.”

Locations and times will be set by local district.

Week one, Feb. 1, includes schools in Mahoning County and some in Columbiana County.

Week two, Feb. 8, includes schools in Columbiana County.

Week three, Feb. 15, does not include any local counties.

Week four, Feb. 22, includes schools in Trumbull County.