(WKBN) – A hospital in rural New York will stop its maternity services next week after some employees quit on the heels of a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

According to USA Today, six employees have resigned from Lews County Health System.

The health system is working to recruit additional employees and will resume maternity services when staff is in place.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo passed the mandate last month that healthcare workers in the state be vaccinated.