(WKBN)- If you’re looking to get the COVID shot, you have two options in Trumbull County.

Trumbull’s Health District has a clinic Tuesday night at the Eastwood Mall, in the former Lane Bryant.

Just make an appointment anytime from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

To register for an appointment visit gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov and bring your confirmation email

or text with you to the appointment.

There will be another clinic there Thursday, December 16 as well from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.

Warren’s Health District will have a Clinic Tuesday for kids ages 5 to 18.



It’s from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at their office on East Market Street.



They can get protected against the virus and they will win a $100 dollar visa gift card.



That’s for children getting their first dose.