Vaccinations grow in Pennsylvania; 2nd vaccine arriving soon

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals.

That’s according to state Health Department officials Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads and a second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

Officials say 109 hospitals have thus far received doses of the first vaccine, from Pfizer, while hospitals are slated to start receiving 198,000 doses of the newly approved Moderna vaccine this week.

Next week, CVS and Walgreens will start on-site vaccination services for residents and staff of skilled nursing facilities across state.