NILES, Ohio (WKBN)- This week the Trumbull County Combined Health District has multiple COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled.



This first is Tuesday from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at the Eastwood Mall in the former Lane Bryant space.



The other two clinics this week are Thursday, December 2 from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. and Saturday, December 4 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

To register for an appointment, click here.