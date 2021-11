FILE – A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading, Pa., on Sept. 14, 2021. U.S. regulators have opened up COVID-19 booster shots to all and more adults, Friday, Nov. 19, letting them choose another dose of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- You have the chance to get your COVID vaccine today in Youngstown.



There will be shots for kids as young as 5, boosters for those eligible, and flu shots too.



Just head to the Newport Library on Market Street from 11:30 a.m. to 6:15 p.m.



Walk-ins are welcome for everything except boosters.



You can make your appointment for the booster here.