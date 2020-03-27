VA is still here for veterans amidst COVID-19 and social distancing

Whether it's a prescription refill or an appointment, there are still ways to get what you need

(WKBN) – VA Northeast Ohio Healthcare System is doing its part to help veterans during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Veterans can receive care at home through telephone or video appointments through VA Video Connect or MyHealtheVet, as well as request prescription refills that can be shipped to your home using the Rx Refill mobile app.

Veterans can use Annie’s Coronavirus Precautions protocol to send automated text messages with information about COVID-19. This can help you become familiar with the symptoms to watch for and when to call a doctor.