The three-judge panel said a federal judge in Cleveland who wanted 800 prisoners released abused his discretion

ELKTON, Ohio (WKBN) – The battle over moving prisoners out of the Elkton federal prison took another turn Tuesday.

The U.S. Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals overruled a lower court ruling on prison transfers, The Morning Journal reports.

The three-judge panel said a federal judge in Cleveland abused his discretion.

The judge wanted 800 elderly and medically vulnerable prisoners released because of COVID-19.

All of the 2,300 inmates at the prison have been tested for COVID-19.