UPMC says it’s now able to test for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) – UPMC says it’s ready to test for the virus that causes COVID-19.

The health system plans to rapidly increase capacity at its central laboratory and, if there is a need, could test hundreds of patients per week in the near future.

“Developing this test for a never-before-seen virus in the midst of a pandemic was a tremendous challenge, even for our academic medical center with its long history of such developments,” read a statement from Dr. Alan Wells, the medical director of the UPMC Clinical Laboratories, and Thomas Gill, III, professor of pathology at the University of Pittsburgh School of Medical.

“But testing capabilities are absolutely essential to managing a pandemic. If the communities we serve see a surge in severe illnesses, we must be able to diagnose people quickly to give them the appropriate care while protecting our staff and the broader community.”

Tuesday, UPMC will begin directing patients with coronavirus symptoms to a specimen collection site on Pittsburgh’s south side. The site is not open to the general public, and patients must have a doctor’s referral approved by UPMC as well as an appointment to go there.

UPMC plans to open additional collection facilities in Erie, Pa. and other locations across Pennsylvania.

“Testing capabilities for COVID-19 in the U.S. have been delayed and limited, creating anxiety for the people we serve and impairing our ability to optimally guide the public health response,” said Dr. Donald Yealy, chair of emergency medicine for UPMC and Pitt. “By creating our own test and collection centers, we can both help our patients and the overall community. We seek getting a diagnosis in hours, not days.”

The U.S. lagged behind other countries in testing capacity, which was centered around public health authorities. The tests created by commercial laboratories are either not serving the Pittsburgh region or can take longer for results, according to Wells.

People who suspect they have COVID-19 but do not have a high fever or breathing problems should call their doctors. Those with a high fever or breathing problems should go to the local emergency department for evaluation and care.