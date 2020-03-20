University of Mount Union postpones commencement, continuing virtual classes through end of semester

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Mount Union has decided to postpone commencement and continue all courses online through the end of the semester due to COVID-19 concerns.

Commencement, originally scheduled for May 16, will not be happening.

“We know how important it is for students, parents, faculty and staff to celebrate together the hard work and achievements of our graduates, so we are committed to holding a proper — and memorable — commencement ceremony as soon as we can safely do so,”

Graduates will be getting their diplomas in the mail.

The few students still living on campus will be allowed to stay there.

For resources and the latest information on what the university is doing in light of the coronavirus, visit its website.