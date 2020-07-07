University of Mount Union makes changes ahead of fall semester

Faculty members are expected to come up alternatives to the usual finals week

ALLIANCE, Ohio (WKBN) – The University of Mount Union updated its plans for the 2020 fall semester on Tuesday.

According to a notice sent out to the campus community, the semester will start as planned on Aug. 24.

Due to concerns around the COVID-19 pandemic, there will be no fall break or final exam week during the semester, which will officially end at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Both halves of the semester have been condensed to seven weeks each and no specific days are set aside for finals.

Faculty members are expected to come up alternatives to the usual finals week.

Click here to see the adjusted undergraduate academic calendar for 2020-2021 academic year.