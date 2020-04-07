University of Akron offering dorms to help with hospital overflow

School officials said they have been in extended talks with the Summit County Emergency Management Agency

(WKBN) – The University of Akron is offering its on-campus residence halls to help minimize the impact of COVID-19.

Options include housing first responders who may need to quarantine or accepting overflow patients from local hospitals.

One residence hall has been assigned for the 45 students still living on campus. The use of the rest of the halls will be decided by the EMA.

“We’re getting ready to clear out the students and they’re coming in and getting their belongings. We’re preparing the rooms. We have our custodial staff following behind them and cleaning the rooms, and disinfecting and doing those types of things. So if called upon the rooms are available,” said Nathan Portmier, vice president of operations for the University of Akron.

Officials at Youngstown State University say there are no immediate plans to do this at YSU. They did say they are talking to the county health department to see how they can help.