Union president for Elkton officers says numbers on downside of COVID-19 curve

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – On Thursday, April 9, the president of the union representing corrections officers at the Elkton federal prison started sending us regular updates on what became a serious coronavirus situation at the prison.

On Monday, May 18, 40 days after the first update was sent, President Joseph Mayle sent what he said would be his last update. He said the prison is doing a lot better and is definitely on the downside of the COVID-19 curve.

The latest numbers released on Monday showed 103 prisoners in isolation because they tested positive.

Ten prisoners remain hospitalized with five on ventilators. Those numbers peaked on April 10 when 42 prisoners were hospitalized with 18 on ventilators.

Nine prisoners have died.

As far as staff members, 50 tested positive and none died.

The numbers of prisoners who died and the staff testing positive have held steady for about the past three weeks.

“I believe we were kind of like a blueprint. We were kind of like the ones that went through it to where they learned their lesson and figured out what they needed to do. Maybe in the future to try to curb it before it gets started,” Mayle said.

Mayle is hoping on Sunday that staff members can return to their regular shifts and get some days off. Except at the hospital, where the corrections officers will have to remain on 12-hour shifts.