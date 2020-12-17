U.S. Postal Service warns of delays due to COVID-19 pandemic

The United States Postal Service logo is seen on a mailbox outside a post office in Los Angeles, California, August 17, 2020. – The United States Postal Service is popularly known for delivering mail despite snow, rain or heat, but it faces a new foe in President Donald Trump. Ahead of the November 3 elections in which millions of voters are expected to cast ballots by mail due to the coronavirus, Trump has leveled an unprecedented attack at the USPS, opposing efforts to give the cash-strapped agency more money as part of a big new virus-related stimulus package, even as changes there have caused delays in mail delivery. (Photo by Robyn Beck / AFP) (Photo by ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

(WKBN) – The U.S. Postal Service is warning of delays, blaming the COVID-19 pandemic.

A message on USPS’s website says the following, “USPS is experiencing unprecedented volume increases and limited employee availability due to the impacts of COVID-19. We appreciate your patience and remain committed to delivering the holidays to you.”

Some customers also received an email with the message.

WKBN talked to a Niles woman last week who said she had packages that should have arrived November 26 that were still sitting in Cleveland. She added that she sent something to California on November 6, and last week, the receiver still did not have it.

The Southern Carnation Company has had to stop taking holiday orders a week earlier than usual to try and get items to customers on time for Christmas.

Owner Bryanna Bryan said she could be losing up to $500 worth of sales because of it. She also said they can’t go to another shipping company because that would raise prices for people already having a tough time getting by during a pandemic.

In a statement from USPS last week, the Postal Service said it was committed to delivering the mail as quickly as possible and encouraged customers needing assistance to contact the USPS Customer Care Center at 1-800-ASK-USPS (1-800-275-8777).