A rendering of coronavirus via the CDC.

Sam's Wedge Inn and The Landmark Restaurant are temporarily closing

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Austintown restaurants will temporarily close due to COVID-19.

On Friday, Sam’s Wedge Inn apologized for any inconvenience on Facebook and said they’ll announce a reopening date in the near future.

Also on Facebook, The Landmark Restaurant said it would shut down until Feb. 23 after some employees tested positive. They are testing the rest of the staff.

They said they are also deep cleaning and disinfecting the entire restaurant.